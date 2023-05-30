Insider confirms Hailee Steinfeld's new relationship with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have been dating but their relationship is very new, reported a source.

The Pitch Perfect star and Buffalo Bills quarterback have been spotted hanging out multiple time over the last few days in New York City.

Confirming the speculations that the couple is romancing each other, a source spilt to People Magazine that Steinfeld and Allen have been "hanging out for a few weeks."

Dubbing the lovebirds, a "cute couple," the insider added of their relationship, "It's new, but they are having fun.”

The couple were first captured in the city on Thursday, as reported by the publication, amid rumours that the athlete had parted ways with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Steinfeld and Allen were then spotted again in the Big Apple on Saturday, further fueling their romance rumours.

The actor-singer was previously involved in a brief fling with former One Direction band member Niall Horan, during early months of 2018.

At the time, speaking to Us Weekly, Steinfeld said of her then-rumoured romance, “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life.”

“I am a very private person,” she added. “I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”