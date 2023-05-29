Giroud's header seals Champions League spot for AC Milan in win over Juventus

Olivier Giroud's winner was his 12th league goal of the campaign. AFP

AC Milan secured their place in the UEFA Champions League next season with a 1-0 victory against Juventus in Turin.

Olivier Giroud's outstanding header from Davide Calabria's cross in the 40th minute proved to be the winning goal. The match was largely uneventful, with Giroud's goal being the only moment of quality.

Milan's victory ensured them at least a fourth-place finish in Serie A and completed Italy's representation in the Champions League alongside Inter Milan, Lazio, and Napoli.

With one match remaining, Milan is six points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, guaranteeing their Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Juventus remains in seventh place due to a 10-point deduction for illicit transfer activity. Although they are still in contention for the Europa League spots, there is concern that further punishment may be imposed on the club for financial irregularities.

In other Serie A matches, Lecce secured their survival with a dramatic 1-0 win over Monza, courtesy of a late penalty converted by Lorenzo Colombo in the 11th minute of stoppage time. Verona, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Empoli in heartbreaking fashion, leaving them in the final relegation spot. The result forced a play-off to determine the 18th-placed team, with Verona tied on 31 points with 17th-placed Spezia.

Despite Victor Osimhen's brace, Napoli squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bologna. Osimhen's goals took his season tally to 30, but Lewis Ferguson and Lorenzo De Silvestri ensured the match ended in a stalemate. Napoli had already secured the league title but will undergo a coaching change in the summer.

In another match, Lazio reclaimed second place with a 3-2 victory over relegated Cremonese. A late winner from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic secured the win for Lazio, putting them two points ahead of Inter Milan in the standings.

AC Milan's win against Juventus was crucial for their financial stability and reputation in Europe. Despite a disappointing domestic campaign compared to the previous season, securing Champions League qualification for the third consecutive year is a significant achievement for the club.