3 dead, 5 injured in Red River motorcycle rally shooting

Police on Sunday detained the suspects who shot and killed at least three people and injured a number of others at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, US, CNN reported on Saturday.

According to Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun, five victims of the Red River incident are currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) previously tweeted that there were two fatalities and six injuries. NMSP also informed that one of the injured was evacuated to a medical facility in Denver.

"The scene is secure, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety," confirmed NMSP.

"All the individuals involved were members of biker gangs,” Calhoun said.

The police informed the press that the incident in Red River happened during the motorcycle rally.

According to the event's website, thousands of people flock to the town's Main Street over Memorial Day weekend for the annual rally.

According to the state police, the injured were moved to the University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque, roughly 170 miles north, and Holy Cross Hospital in Taos.

"The first officer was on scene within 30 seconds of the call going out," the mayor said.

NMSP tweeted that "additional NMSP officers have been sent to Red River."

Mayor Calhoun said late Saturday night that "in light of the active shooter incident that occurred this afternoon, we still have an active crime scene and ongoing investigation. No one will be allowed near the crime scene which includes most of Main Street."

“State police, county sheriff department and our local law enforcement are requesting local businesses to remain closed Sunday, May 28th until they complete their investigation, and the crime scene is cleared,” said the Mayor.

According to an emergency proclamation made by Mayor Pascualito Maestas, Taos — which is about 40 miles from Red River — instituted a curfew following the shooting that will last until 4:00 am local time on May 28.

Retailers, bars, and other businesses are not allowed to sell alcohol while the curfew is in force according to the directive.

Maestas wrote on Facebook, "Please be careful, and send your thoughts to Red River.