Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 update: Release Date, Filming & more

Netflix’s Bridgerton has officially wrapped up all its shooting for season 3 and fans are in for quite a treat.
While season 1 focused on the love story between Daphne and The Duke of Hastings, Simon, season 2 dived into the lovers saga of Anthony and Kate Sharma.
This third installment of the hit period piece will be loosely based on Quinn’s fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgeton, and will feature Colin and Penelope Featherington.
Per the synopsis, Penelope has given up any hope of romancing Colin, who shared disparaging words about her in the last season.
However, in her bid to find a suitable husband, Colin offers her his aid on the marriage mart, all the while falling in love with the very girl he intends to marry off.
As of March 2023, production for Bridgeton’s new season officially wrapped up, after initially starting in July of 2022.
The announcement was also shared on the show’s officially YouTube page.
There has just to be any formal announcement regarding the release date of season 3.
HBO's 'Reality' depicts the leak of classified information on the 2016 U.S. elections
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice thrill fans as they perform debut music video live at the first Eras Tour date in New Jersey
Holly Willoughby says: "It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie"
Ryan Reynolds granted the final wish of the terminally ill fan in April
Their friendship began when their fans started discussing their potential meeting at the Academy Awards
Cole Hauser shares he’s part of charity organisation that help children related to military families