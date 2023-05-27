WhatsApp brings 'screen sharing' feature for users

The picture shows the logo of WhatsApp. — Unsplash

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is bringing a new feature for users that would allow them to share screens during a video call.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is releasing a screen-sharing feature as well as a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar.

The new feature is available to some beta testers for now but will be rolled out to more people over the coming days.



Earlier, WhatsApp brought changes to voice and video calls by improving them. It also introduced changes for the missed calls in terms of colour for the Android version of the app.

Once you click the new icon in the call control view, you will be able to share your screen with the other individual. Your screen will be recorded and shared.

Old versions of Android might not be able to use this feature. Moreover, this will not work in large group calls as well as those using outdated versions of the app.

Users will be able to have full control as they can stop sharing the screen anytime they want to. Also, this feature will only enable with your consent.

Moreover, users might see minor changes in the navigation bar at the bottom with tabs being rearranged in a certain manner. "Specifically, some users may now see the tabs within the bottom navigation bar in this order: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status," said WhatsApp watcher.