Did Jeff Bezos propose to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021.

In her recent Instagram story, Lauren Sánchez has hinted at her engagement to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In the photograph shared, the journalist and helicopter pilot who won an Emmy, was seen wearing a white dress embellished with pearls. she captioned the image, "Cannes 2023. That was fun".

The couple has been vacationing on Bezos' superyacht, Koru, in the South of France, and has been all smiles since their engagement.

A source told PEOPLE, "They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip. When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht."

The source also highlighted that the couple "are usually hand-in-hand," and "look very happy," and mentioned, "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019, after both had announced their respective divorces. They have since been advocating for climate change and launched the Bezos Earth Fund.

The couple has continued to grow together, and Sánchez has been by Bezos' side in his conservation and space exploration efforts since he stepped down as CEO of Amazon in February 2021.