Tina Turner dies at 83

Tina Turner, one of rock's great vocalists and most charismatic performers, has breathed her last at the age of 83 in Switzerland.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her spokesperson has confirmed.

They added: "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

The US-born star was one of rock's great vocalists and most charismatic performers. She was known for her electric on-stage presence and a string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What's Love Got to Do With It.

She first found fame in the 1960s alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, with the classic song River Deep, Mountain High among their repertoire.

The singer's popularity as a solo artist waned in the 1970s, but her career was resurrected when she signed with Capitol Records in the 1980s. A hit cover of Al Green's Let's Stay Together led to the Private Dancer album in 1984 - which went on to sell more than 10 million copies and established her as a mega-star.