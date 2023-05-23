Trump faces new setback as E. Jean Carroll seeks more damages over CNN insults. AFP/File

E. Jean Carroll, who recently secured a $5 million damages award from former President Donald J. Trump, is now pushing for additional financial compensation in response to Trump's derogatory remarks on a CNN program just one day after the verdict.

Carroll aims to amplify the financial repercussions for Trump through a filing submitted to the Manhattan federal court on Monday. The civil jury had found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation on May 9, ordering him to pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.

The latest filing is part of a separate defamation lawsuit initiated by Carroll in 2019 against Trump, overseen by the same judge who presided over the civil trial. Stemming from Trump's comments in the same year, when Carroll accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, the older case had been delayed due to appeals but remains pending.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, disclosed Trump's threat of filing a lawsuit against Carroll or seeking sanctions in a letter to the judge. Trump, currently campaigning for a return to the presidency, reiterated his denial of the incident on CNN, dismissing Carroll's account as a "fake" and "made-up story." Despite photographic evidence of their acquaintance, he maintained that he had never met Carroll, disparaging her as a "wack job" and undermining the credibility of the civil trial as a "rigged deal."

The court filing asserts that Trump's defamatory statements after the May 9 verdict exemplify his deep-seated malice towards Carroll, displaying a level of animosity and spite that warrants significant punitive damages. The aim is not only to punish Trump but also to deter him from further defamatory acts while setting an example for others.

Trump, in his ongoing fight against the jury's decision, has already filed a notice of appeal. Carroll's attorney, Kaplan, stressed the significance of pursuing the pending defamation lawsuit in light of Trump's CNN remarks, emphasising that the repetition of defamatory statements undermines the integrity of the justice system.

Carroll's filing on Monday seeks permission from Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to amend her 2019 defamation lawsuit to incorporate the jury's verdict against Trump, as well as his CNN statements and comments on his Truth Social platform. These additions are vital to accurately reflect the impact of Trump's repeated defamatory rhetoric.

In a recent interview, Carroll expressed her disgust at Trump's CNN comments, describing them as vile and hurtful. She emphasized the importance of holding him accountable and preserving the integrity of the jury's verdict.

As the legal battle escalates, Carroll's pursuit of increased damages underscores her determination to address the harm caused by Trump's defamatory behavior. The outcome of this ongoing legal dispute will have far-reaching implications, shaping the discourse surrounding accountability and justice.