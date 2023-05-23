Watch: 12-year-old girl saves twin brother from choking horror with Heimlich method

A 12-year-old boy Charlie is seen choking before being rescued by his twin sister Amelia. Screengrab of a YouTube video.

A 12-year-old girl saved her twin brother from choking on a piece of mozzarella cheese at Leicester Middle School in Massachusetts.

In a remarkable incident, the girl named Amelia Loverme saved her twin brother, Charlie, from choking - an incident caught on video. The incident showcases Amelia's swift response and life-saving actions. The incident also shows how other students were too shocked to help.



Charlie, who initially feared for his life, expressed his gratitude for his sister's quick thinking. The siblings hope that their experience will raise awareness among other children about essential life-saving measures during emergencies.



The video footage revealed a distressing scene in the cafeteria, as other students who were present seemed too shocked or frightened to intervene when Charlie started choking. Some of them even fled the area in panic.

In contrast, Amelia's instinct kicked in, and she immediately performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on her brother, ultimately dislodging the obstructing cheese. Reflecting on the incident, Amelia humbly said that she didn't know exactly what to do but felt a strong compulsion to help Charlie. She also mentioned that the other students were overwhelmed and uncertain about how to assist.

What to do if you find someone choking?

The Red Cross provides guidelines on what to do if someone is choking and unable to cough, speak, or breathe. When confronted with such a situation, it is important to recognise the signs of choking, including the person clutching their chest or neck and exhibiting an inability to communicate or breathe properly.





The recommended first step is to bend the person forward at the waist and deliver five back blows. If the obstruction persists, up to five abdominal thrusts should be administered, using inward and upward motions above the belly button.

Should the person continue choking, the Heimlich manoeuvre should be employed by wrapping one's arms around them and administering five abdominal thrusts. These actions should be repeated until the object causing the obstruction is dislodged. In the event that the person becomes unconscious, CPR should be attempted.

The courageous actions of Amelia Loverme serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of knowing life-saving techniques. By disseminating information about these measures, it is hoped that more individuals, especially children, will be prepared to act effectively during emergencies, potentially saving lives in the process.