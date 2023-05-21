K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups discusses how the members get along

The group recently released their album 'FML' which has been a huge success

S.Coups from the K-pop group Seventeen reveals how he makes sure that all the thirteen members get along. While answering fan questions in a segment for Allure, one fan asked:

“There must be some problems with that many members. What’s your secret to getting along well?”

Since the group has been working and living together for around eight years, fans are curious about how they all manage to keep things peaceful. According to S.Coups, they actually don’t, as he admitted:

“Actually, we don’t get along well all the time.”

He revealed that the key to making sure that there is no major conflict between the members is communication with DK chiming in to give the example of their team meetings where they all get the chance to clear the air and speak up.

They also added that they have regular meetings with S.Coups saying: “Yes, we talk a lot there and share positive energy with each other. If we give positive energy to each other, we can get along well.”

The group recently released their album FML which has been a huge success and has broken several records.