Ethan Hawke desires an animated film role

Ethan Hawke weighed in on his dream to star in an animated movie.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the Training Day actor said, "My whole life as an actor I've dreamed of getting some email saying, 'You can audition for the voice in one of these."

After, The Little Mermaid star Daveed Diggs questioned: "You've never done a big [animated movie]?"

Hawke responded, "I've never done one. Nobody's ever come."

The 52-year-old added, "I watch all these movies, and I'm like, 'Oh, I could do that guy's voice. Oh man, that should happen tomorrow," Diggs replied. "What do you mean? This is now my mission."

In other news, Hawke was unsure about the success of the Before trilogy,

"It's not like I don't want compliments and prizes and money and fire engines. I want everything, but I know how to listen to the river, how to listen to my own voice," he added.

"I remember when I was doing those movies with Richard Linklater, for example, the 'Before' trilogy or 'Boyhood,' I didn't even know if they would come out. One part of my brain thought, 'Oh, people are going to love this.' And another part of me thought, 'Nobody's going to be interested in this.' I didn't care. I knew that I was interested in it, and I can hear that voice."