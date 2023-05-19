WhatsApp Web will now have updated emoji-sharing option

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned social media platform that has millions of users worldwide, continues to introduce new features to make users' experience better.

Although WhatsApp mainly rolls out improvements for its native Windows and macOS applications, the company also rolls out features for its web client.

According to WABetaInfo, the people using WhatsApp Web, who have joined the beta programme, can now experiment with a redesigned chat share sheet and emoji panel.

— WABetaInfo

Sharing a screenshot, the WhatsApp tracker showed that the chat share sheet has been completely redesigned as the layout is more compact and all the icons have been labelled.

"In addition, WhatsApp has also redesigned the emoji panel: the emoji panel previously covered the entire bottom section of the screen. With the latest update, the emoji panel, along with the sticker and GIF tabs, is displayed separately and in a smaller size."

"The new chat share sheet along with the redesigned emoji panel is available to some beta testers that joined the official beta program of WhatsApp Web, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days."