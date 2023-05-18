Billionaire Jeff Bezos flaunts his $500m superyacht with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos (L) and Lauren Sanchez (R) attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. — AFP/File

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing company, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, an award-winning journalist, were seen smooth-sailing across the Mallorca coast in Spain aboard his $500 million superyacht, Daily Mail reported Thursday.

Bezos was seen sporting a white jacket along with a pair of light blue shorts baring his muscles, while Sanchez wore a pink bikini paired with a white cover-up.

According to Boat International, Koru, the 230-ft tall vessel that Bezos commissioned in 2018, is the tallest yacht to set sail ever.

Featuring three towering masts, the yacht has a pool and several decks. It also has a support yacht that measures 250 feet and features a helipad. Both yachts were quietly constructed by Oceanco, in the Netherlands which is famous for its shipbuilding.

Koru, whose design is inspired by Bezos' other ship known as the Black Pearl, became part of a controversy in 2021 as it failed to pass under the Koninshaven Bridge in Rotterdam.

The Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he would pay for the bridge to be dismantled and reconstructed to accommodate the yacht and according to a city spokeswoman, the Dutch city agreed, according to the Washington Post.

However, Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is $114 billion, will also have to spend around $25 million a year to run the ship. Adding to Bezos' yachts, he also owns numerous helicopters, private jets, etc.

The couple was previously in Miami to attend the Grand Prix weekend in Florida and were seen heading towards Balearic islands on Tuesday aboard the yacht.