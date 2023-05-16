3 dead in New Mexico mass shooting, suspect killed: authorities.

Scene of a shooting in Farmington, N.M., May 15, 2023.—Twitter

A devastating shooting took place in Farmington, New Mexico, resulting in the loss of lives of at least three individuals and leaving several others injured. To ensure the safety of the community, nearby schools implemented lockdown procedures.

According to a Facebook post by the Farmington police, there were several civilian victims, and the suspect responsible for the shooting was confronted and subsequently killed at the scene. The post also mentioned that two officers, one from the city police and another from the New Mexico State Police, had been shot during the incident. Fortunately, both officers were reported to be in stable condition after receiving medical attention at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

At present, the identity of the suspect remains unknown, and the police have stated that there are no other apparent threats at this time. Various law enforcement agencies, including city, San Juan County, and state police, have been involved in the response to the shooting.

Megan Mitchell, an official at the San Juan County Sheriff's office, described the incident as an ongoing investigation and provided limited information due to the early stage of the inquiry.

The Farmington Municipal School District promptly issued an alert on its Facebook page, informing the community that Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen, and the CATE Center would remain under lockdown until further notice. School officials reassured everyone that all students and staff members were safe, prioritizing their well-being.

As authorities continue their investigation, the community of Farmington and its residents are undoubtedly shaken by this tragic event. The impact of the shooting will likely be felt for a considerable time as the community comes together to support one another and heal from this distressing incident.