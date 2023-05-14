Ben Affleck's 'Air' launched on Prime Video

Ben Affleck's sports film Air, featuring an all-star cast including Affleck himself, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and Jason Bateman, has been released on Prime Video barely a month after its release in cinemas.

The movie narrates how Nike signed Michael Jordan and created the famous Air Jordan 1, while also showcasing the impact of Jordan's endorsement deal on athletes and Nike.

Ben Affleck, who directed the film, played Nike founder Phil Knight, while Davis was personally selected by Jordan to portray his mother.

The movie is available for free streaming on Prime Video for Amazon Prime members, who also get free shipping on millions of items, access to other exclusive content, and more. Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial to watch the film and other shows and movies on Prime Video.

Speaking at the premiere of Air Ben Affleck said he hopes people like the film.

“This is an optimistic, hopeful movie about people. So I can’t hide behind being an auteur – [as if to say] ‘you don’t need to understand my movie.’ I really hope you like it … So no pressure, but it’s all on you.”

