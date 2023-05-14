'Superman: Legacy' casting reports draw James Gunn response

James Gunn has been addressing Superman: Legacy casting rumours since the project's announcement.

Now, the DC boss has again reacted to a news report that sparked intense speculation about the film's casting.

"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like [Glenn Howerton] or [ZacharyLevi] having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world," Gunn tweeted.



The speculations run high after a report in The Hollywood Reporter revealed David Corenswet is the prime choice to play Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy.

Further, Renfield star Nicholas Hoult was reported to have been considered for Lex Luthor.

In the past, Gunn has often dismissed much-anticipated DC movie casting rumors, including stars such as Tall Girl star Luke Eisner and Percy Jackson & the Olympians star Logan Lerman to play the Kryptonian hero