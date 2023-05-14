'Superman: Legacy' casting reports draw James Gunn response

James Gunn has been addressing Superman: Legacy casting rumours since the project's announcement.
Now, the DC boss has again reacted to a news report that sparked intense speculation about the film's casting.
"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like [Glenn Howerton] or [ZacharyLevi] having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world," Gunn tweeted.
The speculations run high after a report in The Hollywood Reporter revealed David Corenswet is the prime choice to play Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy.
Further, Renfield star Nicholas Hoult was reported to have been considered for Lex Luthor.
In the past, Gunn has often dismissed much-anticipated DC movie casting rumors, including stars such as Tall Girl star Luke Eisner and Percy Jackson & the Olympians star Logan Lerman to play the Kryptonian hero
Their appearance comes after the reports that the couple is reportedly looking for a new home in Byron Bay
Mel Gibson is going to direct a movie nearly after seven years
Blake Shelton celebrates his Hollywood Walk of Fame honour with family and friends
He recently signed a new contract with the Lakers, and Kim was more than glad to show her support
Priyanka Chopra confesses she loves her daughter more than her career
Dolph Lundgren recalls his dispute with Sylvester Stallone while shooting The Expendables