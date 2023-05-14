Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha one step closer to 'marriage,' celebs react

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were engaged in New Delhi, leading celebrities to shower blessings on the duo.

The Hasee Toh Phasee star posted her intimate ceremony snippets on Instagram, where co-stars and friends poured love for the newly-engaged couple.

"Congratulations," with a red heart emoji, Anushka Sharma wrote.

"Bless," followed by many emoticons, Ranveer Singh commented,

"Beautiful!! Congratulations, and God bless." singer Sophie Chaudhary added.

"Congratulations to you both, my dearest. So so happy for you. God bless," Neil Nitin Mukesh said.

Other celebrities who sent their congratulatory messages included Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Raashii Khanna, Kanika Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Sania Nehwal, Dabboo Ratnani, and Kapil Sharma.

The 34-year-old on Saturday posted her engagement photos with the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes!"

The couple matched each other in traditionally white outfits for the special day.

Her husband, politician Raghav Chadha also shared the same pictures captioning, "Everything I prayed for... She said yes!"

The engagement was at Chadha's Delhi home, Kapurthala House, with Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Sahaj Chopra, and Shivang Chopra in attendance.