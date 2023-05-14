Bangladesh braces for deadly cyclone with massive evacuations underway

People arrive to take shelter in Sittwe town in Myanmarâ€™s Rakhine state on May 12, 2023, ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Mocha. Cyclone Mocha is forecast to make landfall on May 14 along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, according to India´s meteorological office, packing winds of up to 175 kilometres (108 miles) per hour. —AFP

Half a million individuals are currently undergoing urgent evacuation from southeastern Bangladesh, including Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp, as an imminent and highly dangerous cyclone named Mocha draws near.

The cyclone is expected to bring winds reaching 170 kph (106 mph) and storm surges of up to 3.6m (12ft), prompting growing concerns regarding potential devastation and loss of life. The region is preparing for what could be the most powerful storm it has witnessed in the past two decades, while authorities scramble to relocate vulnerable populations and make necessary preparations for the impending impact.

Already, rainfall has commenced within the camp, leading to the raising of red warning flags. Cyclone Mocha is projected to be the most formidable storm to strike Bangladesh in almost 20 years. As the cyclone edges closer to the Bangladesh-Myanmar coastline, nearby airports have been shut down, fishermen instructed to halt operations, and 1,500 shelters established to facilitate the relocation of vulnerable communities to safe areas.

Vibhushan Kanti Das, the additional deputy commissioner at Cox's Bazar, has expressed their preparedness to confront any potential hazards, emphasizing the paramount objective of preserving every life. Throughout the day, families have been converging on designated cyclone shelters, with hundreds seeking refuge in classrooms at a local school in Cox's Bazar. Some have brought meagre possessions in plastic bags, while others have arrived with their livestock.

Jannat, a 17-year-old mother, shares her fears as she seeks shelter, having experienced the destruction caused by Cyclone Sitrang the previous year. The Rohingya refugees, numbering nearly a million, who fled from Myanmar and currently reside in fragile bamboo shelters with tarpaulin covers, remain at substantial risk. The United Nations is making efforts to protect these vulnerable areas.

However, the Bangladesh government prohibits refugees from leaving the camps, leaving many uncertain and apprehensive about the potential consequences if their shelters are hit by the storm. Mohammad Rafique, residing in a small bamboo shelter built for refugees, acknowledges the limited protection it provides against strong winds and heavy rainfall. He prays for their safety and expresses hope that their homes will be spared this time.

Meteorologists predict that the cyclone will bring copious amounts of rainfall, posing a severe threat of landslides to those residing in hillside camps where landslips are frequent. The Bangladeshi government, along with NGOs, is working to ensure that the bases are as prepared as possible for the cyclone. However, relocating a million refugees poses significant challenges.

While the precise impact of climate change on storm frequency remains uncertain, it is evident that rising sea surface temperatures amplify the intensity of hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons by supplying them with more energy. Consequently, these weather phenomena bring heightened rainfall and increasingly extreme weather events. With global temperatures already 1.1C higher than pre-industrial levels, urgent measures to reduce emissions are crucial to mitigate further warming.