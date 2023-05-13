Maria Menounos shares shocking confession

Maria Menounos said she kept her surrogate in the dark about her pancreatic cancer diagnosis to save her from her health worry.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the journalist said the discovery dawned upon the gestational carrier nearly with the rest of the world.



"She's carrying my baby," adding, "I wasn't gonna let her worry whether I was gonna be there or not."

Following, the ex-E! News host told the surrogate and his husband just two days before when the world received the news about her disease.

The Dancing with Stars alum got emotional while recalling her health scare as a "cruel joke," which comes three months before her announcement of expecting a baby.



"How much more can I take?" she added, pointing to her recent type 1 diabetes diagnosis and 2017 brain tumor removal.

"I was like, 'How could you finally bless me with a baby, and now I'm not gonna get to meet her? How is this possible?'"

The duo walked down the aisle in December 2017 after dating for 20 years, but the couple faced a decade of fertility struggles.