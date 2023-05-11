California 'crime' forces Scott Baio to leave city

California resident Scott Baio is set to bid farewell to the city after he believed crime and homelessness doubled in the U.S. state.

The Zapped! star took to Twitter to reveal that after 45 years, he will leave the state.



“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022,” Baio cited an article on homelessness near Beverly Hills.

Th 62-year-old decision received a mixed response.

“I’m sure they’ll miss such an important right wing shill like you,” one commented to which Baio replied, “Maybe not, but they’ll certainly miss the high taxes I pay!”

“no reason to live in a city where there’s homeless people” another added, while the star responded, “This brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree.”