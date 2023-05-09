Kim Zolciak LEAVES Kroy Biermann as she quits 11-year union

Kim Zolciak has parted ways with her husband Kroy Biermann after 11-years of marriage.

According to TMZ, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce as her legal papers mentioned April 30 as the separation date.

The couple was in the union since 2011, and they share four children.

Previously, the 44-year-old revealed the secrets behind her successful marriage on their 11-year wedding anniversary.

“If you’re asking for a secret, lots of sex,” the reality star quipped.

“I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it’s a choice, and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel,” Zolciak added.

Earlier, the former NFL star also quashed the notion the reality show harmed their relationship.

“Whether you’re married on camera or a regular person married, I don’t think there’s any difference,” Kroy said.

“And I think when things get tough, people don’t want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner,” he added.

“They’d rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family.”