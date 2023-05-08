Jr NTR to host grand talk show on OTT: Report

ETV approaches Jr NTR to host a talk show for their OTT platform

Jr NTR, the popular Indian actor, will be taking a different route and considering an opportunity in the world of OTT by hosting a talk show.

According to reports, ETV, a prominent television channel, has approached Jr NTR with an offer to host a talk show on their OTT platform. Recognizing his immense popularity, the channel hopes that his involvement will boost the platform's reach and appeal.

This potential collaboration could be a significant breakthrough for the OTT platform, especially considering Jr NTR's successful venture into television in the past.

For those unfamiliar, Jr NTR made his television debut with the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which garnered immense acclaim and success. Although he couldn't continue hosting the show, he made a successful return to television in 2021 with the highly praised Evaru Meelo Koteeshwarulu.

Given the long-standing partnership between Jr NTR and ETV, as the channel's owner Ramoji Rao produced the actor's debut film Ninnu Choodalani, it is highly likely that Jr NTR will accept this offer.

So far, neither the actor nor the channel has made an official announcement yet.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently commenced shooting for NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva. The film, tentatively titled NTR 30. Moreover, rumours suggest that the actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan, reports Times Now.