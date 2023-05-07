Radio Presenter Zoe Ball ends 5-year relationship with boyfriend Matt Reed

They further added that the pair had begun to fight over the little things

British radio presenter Zoe Ball has reportedly ended her five-year relationship with her boyfriend Matt Reed. Her friends claim that she is evidently better off without him, according to The Sun.

She had been dating the previous construction worker for over half a decade, however, sources claim that he had become “demanding.” The Sun further reported that her now former partner has been asked to move out of her luxurious £ 1.5 million home in Sussex.

“Zoe is gutted but she's better off without Michael. This is a relief to many of her friends, who think she has done the right thing,” the source explained.

They further added that the pair had begun to fight over the little things like Zoe spending time talking to her friends. Despite Reed acting very courteous to the presenter when they first began dating, his behaviour had become more demanding later on.

“Now it seems the relationship has finally run its course. She asked him to move out and he has done so, although they have remained on good terms.”