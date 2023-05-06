Senate passes bill regarding right of appeal in suo motu cases

An aerial view of the National Assembly of Pakistan in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led coalition government got the “Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023” — regarding the right of appeal in the suo motu cases — passed through the Senate, deepening the ongoing tussle between the judiciary and the legislature.

The bill — tabled by Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz’s (PML-N) Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui — was passed by a majority of 32 votes despite the opposition’s uproar.

The bill that aims to facilitate and strengthen the SC in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders was earlier passed by the NA on April 14.

On April 10, the federal government also got the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, passed in a joint session of parliament after President Arif Alvi returned the bill seeking to curtail the chief justice's suo motu powers.

In his remarks today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar alluded to Article 188 of the Constitution saying it empowers the SC subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora and any rules made by the top court, to review any judgement pronounced or any order made by it. He said the latest legislation is procedural in nature.

The law minister said the bill has been formulated in accordance with the spirit of Article 188 of the constitution.

Key features of the bill: