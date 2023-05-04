Harry Styles releases heartwarming video for 'Satellite' starring a robot

Harry Styles' has released a new video for the song Satellite from his album Harry’s House.

The video showcases a tiny robot’s quest to find its lost love; NASA's Curiosity rover.

As Styles gets ready for a concert backstage, the robot meets and falls in love with the Mars rover and sets off on a cross-country journey to find it.

The robot navigates through busy city streets and travels through the desert before reaching the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the end, the robot runs out of battery and is greeted by Styles himself before the camera pans to the space center.

Satellite is the fourth single from Styles' Grammy-winning album, Harry's House. In his acceptance speech, Styles thanked his former One Direction bandmates for helping him achieve what he has.

Styles announced the video for Satellite, a few days prior to its release. This will be the fourth track to be released from his 2022 album, "Harry's House," following the hit singles As It Was, Late Night Talking, and Music for a Sushi Restaurant.