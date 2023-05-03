Pak vs NZ: Pakistan down by another player after injury

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz reacts on the ground after a misfield as New Zealand's Devin Conway walks past during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on January 11, 2023. — AFP/File

After batsman Haris Sohail's injury ahead of the series, another player of the Pakistan team was wounded during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand Wednesday.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was taken to the hospital after injuring his finger.

Daryl Mitchell hit Nawaz down the ground on the first ball of the 21st over. The Pakistan player was injured after his hand got hit by the ball in an attempt to stop it.

Footage showed Nawaz in visible pain and receiving immediate treatment. The player completed his over and was then taken off the ground.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared that Nawaz has now been taken to the hospital for an X-ray. A further update on his injury will be shared in due course.

While batting first in the third ODI, Pakistan scored 287-6 in 50 overs. Imam-ul-Haq scored 90 runs whereas Babar Azam contributed 54 runs.

When this story was filed, New Zealand were batting at 203-6 in 42.3 overs.

Nawaz's injury is the latest blow for the national side, who already lost Sohail earlier. Sohail was injured during a practice session and was replaced by Iftikhar Ahmed for the last three ODIs in Karachi.

Pakistan lead the series 2-0.