Olivia Wilde shares reaction to twinning up with Vogue’s EIC at Met Gala

Olivia Wilde has recently given a befitting reply on wearing similar dress as Vogue China Editor-in-chief (EIC) Margaret Zhang at this year’s Met Gala on May 1.



Taking it to her Instagram Story on May 2, the Don’t Worry Darling star posted a side-by-side photo of her with Margaret in their Karl Lagerfeld gowns and wrote, “Great minds.”

“If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang,” added the actress.

On the other hand, Margaret, who began her career as a blogger, re-shared the post and penned a caption, saying, “Cue the strings.”

That’s not all; Olivia also went ahead and reposted a meme in her IG Story, captioning it with crying laughing emoticon.

A fan account posted an image of her and Margaret, stating, “1:1 with my boss,” in front of the actress photo and “Zoomies with my fave coworker” next to Margaret’s picture.

Earlier, Olivia and Margaret donned cutout dresses with a gold violin motif, which were inspired by one of the late designer's 1983 pieces to fit with the Met Gala theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Interestingly, the actress wore a white version of the gown by Chloé designer Gabriela Hearst, while Margaret opted for a black look on the red carpet.