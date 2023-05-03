Buckingham Palace faces security threat ahead of King Charles coronation?

London police seemingly foiled a plan of an alleged attack as they detained a man armed with a knife and accused of throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.



Asper reports, neither King Charles nor his wife Queen Consort Camilla, who are set to be officially crowned on May 6, were at the palace at the time.



The cops took an immediate action to stop the man, coming just days before the 74-year-old monarch's coronation, which will be attended by global royalty and world leaders amid a massive security operation.

The Metropolitan Police said officers also conducted a controlled explosion on a suspicious bag the man was carrying "as a precaution". It later added that it was not treating the matter as terrorism-related at this time.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, the London force said in an update some three hours after the incident.

According Met Police chief superintendent Joseph McDonald, "officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody. There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."