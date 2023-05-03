People urged to watch Pak vs NZ matches at Karachi stadium

The cricket enthusiasts were urged to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match at the National Stadium in Karachi as tickets for the remaining fixtures of the One Day International (ODI) series remained unsold, Geo News reported Wednesday.
In order to encourage a greater turnout at the National Bank Cricket (NBC) Stadium, several of the Green Shirts came to the field ahead of today’s match.
Hard-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed requested people to come and watch the ODI matches.
In a short video shared on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB’s) Twitter handle, Iftikhar urged fans to enjoy the three ODIs against New Zealand at the stadium.
Opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who has played phenomenally during the first two matches in Rawalpindi, said: “A large number of fans enjoyed the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Hopefully, the people of Karachi will not disappoint.”
The national side players reached Karachi on April 30, and have been training for their showdown today.
In a bid to win the series, skipper Babar Azam will potentially lead a tweaked squad in today's ODI. Pakistan lead the series 2-0.
If the Green Shirts win the ongoing ODI series, it will be their first against the Black Caps since 2011.
