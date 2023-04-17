Pak vs NZ: New Zealand chose to bat against Pakistan in third T20I

LAHORE: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third T20I of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.
The home side led the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches in a comprehensive fashion.
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has been deemed fit for the third T20I by the team's medical panel after recovering from his back injury, which he suffered during the second T20I.
Two changes have been made by New Zealand for the third T20I with Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi returning to the side. Pakistan, meanwhile, have rested Zaman Khan with Naseem Shah replacing him.
The remaining two matches of the T20I series are on April 20 and 24 in Rawalpindi.
Eight Kiwis are missing because of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and skipper Kane Williamson has a bad knee injury, leaving the captaincy to batsman Tom Latham — and providing plenty of opportunity for newcomers to shine.
Pakistan and New Zealand will also meet in five one-day internationals after the five-match T20 series, honing preparations for this year´s 50-over World Cup in India.
The tour comes as something of compensation for New Zealand pulling out of their visit to Pakistan on the day of the first game in September 2021, citing security concerns.
The Black Caps played two Tests and three ODIs in Pakistan just three months ago.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham. Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister
