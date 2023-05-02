Princess Anne disagrees with King Charles idea of slimming down monarchy?

King Charles III's only sister Anne - known as The Princess Royal - says she believes the monarchy has "long-term benefits" to provide stability.

The late Queen's only daughter - in a rare TV interview ahead of the coronation - shared her opinion on the royal family's future, saying it 'doesn't sound like a good idea' to slim down the monarchy.

The Princess Royal, in an interview with the Canadian channel CBC News, ahead of her elder brother's coronation, said "it is a moment" to have discussions about relevancy.

The interviewer raised the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy and said it is difficult to imagine how the 72-year-old princess would have the time to take on more work.



Anne replied: "Well, I think the 'slimmed-down' [monarchy] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment."

She added: "It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."