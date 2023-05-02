Princess Beatrice, Eugenie irk Harry and Meghan as they form friendship with Piers Morgan

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in shock with their alleged betrayal by forming friendship with the Sussex's "enemy" Piers Morgan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be outraged by their relative's behaviour after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters were spotted at a pub with the former Good Morning Britain presenter.

The California-based couple, who enjoy strong bond with Beatrice and Eugenie even after quitting the royal family, were reportedly 'astonished' by their behaviour after the royal siblings were seen hanging out with Morgan.

The 57-year-old TV presenter, in recent years, has made his strong dislike for the Sussexes' very clear and even lost his GMB job at ITV after he point blank refused to apologise to the former Suits star over his comments he made about her mental health struggle.



Despite the bad blood between outspoken host and the Sussexes, Harry's cousins looked thrilled to be catching up with Morgan, according to the Mirror.

"After everything Piers has said about them as a couple – especially Meghan, who he’s called so many names – Harry and Meghan are astonished that they’ve gone behind their backs. It will be interesting to see how Harry interacts with his cousins during the coronation," a source told OK! Magazine.



Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly don't feel they are in the wrong despite previously having a close relationship with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet parents, but it seems the royal sisters' move could surely be annoying to the Sussexes.

