Met Gala 2023: Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra, Billie Eilish to grace big fashion event

Fashion icons, designers and some big Hollywood are all set to attend this year's Met Gala on Monday at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Around 400 guests are expected to attend this year's Gala, dressing to honour the theme, which will center around the late Karl Lagerfeld who died in 2019, decided by the Costume Institute’s chief curator, Andrew Bolton.



This year's co-chairs to the host Wintour are Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.



Rihanna is returning to the Met. Other stars whose attendance is confirmed are Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Florence Pugh, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Tom Holand, Jenna Ortega, and more.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kim and the Kardashian sisters' jaw-dropping fashion statements this year. Kanye West's ex-wife starved herself to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s famous Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress in 2022.

Since the theme pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, fans have begun to guess his favorite supermodels Vanessa Paradis, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevigne, and Gigi Hadid to arrive in head-turning ensembles.

Indian stars Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt are also expected to grace the the event.

The official guest list for the Met Gala is never revealed ahead of time, though some celebrities may often disclose their invitation beforehand. However, some social media accounts have revealed the list of celebrities, as per their sources, to confirm their presence at the event.

