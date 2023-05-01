Meghan Markle playing at ‘neuroses, histories and grievances’

Meghan Markle has finally come face to face with the consequences of public life, namely, “neuroses, histories and grievances.”
An inside source that is well-placed within Buckingham Palace made these admissions, during an interview with the National Enquirer.
Sheppard believes this neurosis spells the ‘very end’ of both her and husband Prince Harry, especially with the ‘royal war being over’.
The author even went as far as to say, “it’s easy to reduce the principals in royal dramas to caricatures.”
Because “In reality, even with the likes of Meghan Markle, there are complex inter-personal connections, neuroses, histories and grievances.”
Meghan Markle’s Prince Harry’s separation is ‘imminent’ as cracks begin to show
Prince Harry is currently facing the pressure to choose one of two things
Prince Harry reportedly can ‘never beat’ Meghan Markle at her own game with King Charles
Meghan Markle should realize 'family is everything' and end feud with father Thomas Markle Sr.
Meghan Markle to pay a secret visit to King Charles before his coronation ceremony, report
The rare connection between Elvis Presley and King Charles is formed through late Lisa Marie Presley