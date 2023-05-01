Royal Family ‘plotting’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: ‘Bring him home’

Insiders have warned against a bid that is being played out to get Prince Harry back to the UK with Meghan Markle ‘far enough away’.
The insights in question have been brought to light by inside sources, close to the National Enquirer.
Per the findings of this source, “The senior royals kept their fingers crossed that Harry's sense of duty would make him feel obligated to fly to London for the most important day of his father's life.”
At the same time though, “The royals just want to bring Harry home, pull up the drawbridge, and leave Meghan on the outside. Forever.”
