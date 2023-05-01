'Severance' producer Ben Stiller clears air on season 2

Severance filmmaker Ben Stiller has clarified that hit Apple TV+ season two is still on track, despite reports of delays.



"No one’s going to the break room. We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other, and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible," the Zoolander actor added.

Recently, the thriller show was in the news for all the wrong reasons. TV Line reported rumours about a feud among the show's co-showrunners, Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman.

Additionally, according to Puck News, a series of issues reportedly dogged the series, such as a "toxic" work environment, script, and budget issues.

But, a source close to the production quashed the rumours, calling them hearsay.

The insider confided to the outlet that Season 2 "is on schedule, the budget is the same as Season 1, Dan, Beau, and Mark are all working together… [Beau] was hired for Season 3, and since they don’t have a traditional writers' room, it made sense he would get involved in the current season as well."