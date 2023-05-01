VIDEO: National squad honours Aleem Dar for remarkable career as ICC's elite panel umpire

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam presents signed jersey to umpire Aleem Dar. — Twitter video screengrab/@TheRealPCB

Former cricketer Aleem Sarwar Dar, who exited the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires earlier this year, was honoured by the national squad for his remarkable career as a top-of-the-line match official.



After 19 successful years, the renowned Pakistani umpire decided to step down from the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires in March, 2023.

Dar was presented with home-side skipper Babar Azam's jersey signed by the all players in the national squad as "a gesture of respect and admiration", a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed.

Meanwhile, the PCB shared another video to reflect and enjoy some of Dar's on-the-field moments which "show his larger-than-life personality".

The throwback video featured some moments from one of the One Day Internationals (ODI) against New Zealand on home ground. The video reflected a humble and meek Dar.

The video opened up with Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah — who was standing near the boundary — throwing the ball to the players near the wicket to run out the batter, but the ball hit Dar's leg.

The next scene showed Dar reacting to the event as he for sure had been hurt, but stayed calm which showed his composure.

The video featured several other similar events showing Dar's playful and humble side.



Dar had stepped down from the Elite Panel of Umpires in March, 2023 and recieved a grand farewell from the members of ICC body. However, he is still a part of ICC's international umpires list.



He officiated his last of the 435 men's international matches as an ICC Elite Panel umpire, which was a Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland in Mirpur in April.

“Dar has had a long and celebrated career as an international umpire. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans,” the ICC had said while confirming his departure from the Elite Panel.

Talking about Dar’s career, the cricket governing body said: “Dar was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2002 and officiated at the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Dar continued his rise as he was appointed as a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2004. He was the first Pakistani to be appointed to the Elite Panel”.