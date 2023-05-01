What's new in WhatsApp's latest beta update?

Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update via the Google Play Beta Programme, bringing the version up to 2.23.9.22, WABetainfo reported Monday.
In its latest update, WhatsApp is releasing an optional feature to configure the ability to automatically share status updates to Facebook Story.
This feature is now available to some beta testers and in case you see a new Facebook option directly within your status privacy settings, it means the feature is enabled for your account.
“When you enable this feature, status updates will automatically be posted to Facebook Story, without leaving WhatsApp,” the WhatsApp news tracker said.
It should be noted that the users will still be able to control which status updates are always shared and they can manage who can see their status updates shared to Facebook Story from the Facebook app.
WABetainfo reported that this feature will be useful for those users that are used to posting status updates to Facebook Story.
“In the past, there was already a similar feature but users were prompted to share status updates every time. With this feature, the process is automatic so users can save time,” it mentioned.
This feature is optional and disabled by default so users are still in control over sharing status updates with their favorite audience.
