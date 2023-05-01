Racing pigeon dispute claims four lives in Portugal

Domestic pigeon. (2023, April 29). In Wikipedia.

A man killed three men and then himself over a racing pigeon breeding dispute in Portugal.

The shooting occurred in Setubal, around 50 km (30 miles) south of the capital, Lisbon.

The feud was related to an illegal vegetable garden and a homing pigeon, local media reported.

The victims reportedly participated in a pigeon racing competition when killed.

Media reported that the 66-year-old suspect shot himself when police arrived to investigate him on Sunday morning.

Setubal police commissioner Andreia Gonçalves described the deaths as "an isolated situation" related to an unresolved matter between the men.

A source in the Judiciary Police told the Publico news site that the disagreement related to the breeding of the pigeons.

The identities of the suspect and victims have not yet been revealed. The gunman reportedly lived in a tent in Setubal.

A police investigation is underway.

Portugal has restrictive gun laws but firearms are legal for hunting.