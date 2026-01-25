South Carolina woman accused of stealing social security money from elderly

A woman in South Carolina has been accused of quietly draining thousands of dollars from the Social Security payments of a vulnerable adult living in assisted accommodation.

Investigators say Robbie Elise Williams from Greenville, used her position of trust to take money that did not belong to her.

Between late June and early November 2024, Williams is alleged to have withdrawn nearly $7,000 from the victim’s Social Security benefits, money that was meant to support the person’s daily care and living needs, per WFLA.

According to authorities, Williams had been appointed as the individual’s power of attorney, giving her legal access to manage the victim’s finances.

Prosecutors say she abused that responsibility by diverting the monthly Social Security payments into an account under her control and using the funds for her own benefit.

In total, investigators allege Williams took $6,980. The case came to light following a review of the victim’s finances, which raised concerns about missing funds and possible exploitation.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on January 23, 2026. She now faces two charges: exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent involving an amount between $2,000 and $10,000.

The case will be handled by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, which prosecutes crimes involving vulnerable adults and abuse of legal authority.