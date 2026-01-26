World is ‘dangerously underprepared’ for surge in extreme heat, scientists warn

Global warming is looming like a “Sword of Damocles” threatening both developed and developing nations and pushing vulnerable communities to the receiving end.

In the midst of the tangible reality of climate change, the scientists from the University of Oxford have sounded an alarm over the under preparedness of the world to combat the extreme heat.

In the new research study, the researchers analysed different global warming scenarios to demonstrate how people belonging to different regions might encounter uncomfortable temperatures in the near future.

According to findings, “The population experiencing extreme heat conditions is projected to nearly double by 2050 if global average temperatures rise 2C above preindustrial times.”

The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, projected that 3.79 billion people worldwide could be susceptible to extreme heat by mid century.

While 2050 is the benchmark, the lead author Jesus Lizana warns that the most significant repercussions would be felt this decade as the world approaches the 1.5C threshold set under the Paris Agreement.

Regional vulnerabilities

As reported by the study, countries like India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Bangladesh will face grave health consequences as hundreds of millions of people are deprived of air conditioning and other means to deal with extreme heat.

The Central African Republic, Nigeria, South , and Laos witnessed the biggest rise in dangerously scorching temperatures.

"Put simply, the most disadvantaged people are the ones who will bear the brunt of this trend our study shows for ever hotter days," urban climate scientist and research co-author Radhika Khosla told AFP.

Even countries like Russia, Canada, Finland and much of Europe are also “dangerously underprepared”.

These countries may experience a steep drop in "heating degree days” under a 2C temperature scenario.

Similarly, the slight increase in temperatures could be harmful as the infrastructure is not designed properly to withstand extreme heat, lacking cooling systems or proper ventilation.

‘The Silent Killer’

Extreme heat is often considered a silent killer as it causes high mortality rates driven by the destabilising the body’s internal thermostat.

As a result of prolonged exposure to high temperatures, people could face health issues ranging from dizziness and headaches to organ failure and death.

Way forward

"The key take away from this is that the need for adaptation to extreme heat is more urgent than previously known," said Lizana.

She added, "New infrastructure, such as sustainable air conditioning or passive cooling, needs to be built out within the next few years to ensure people can cope with dangerous heat.”