Tampa Bay Rays score 10 runs 7th to beat White Sox 12-3

Elvis Andrus of the Chicago White Sox hits a two run double in the second inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-3 in a game that saw the White Sox lose their tenth straight game.

The game featured a 10-run seventh inning by the Rays, which included back-to-back home runs from Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe. Wander Franco also drove in three runs during the surge. The White Sox had entered the seventh inning with a 3-0 lead and a no-hitter bid by Lance Lynn, but the Rays' offensive explosion proved too much to overcome.

Franco opened the inning with an opposite-field home run, spoiling Lynn's no-hit bid. Lynn had retired 17 straight Rays before the surge, but the Rays remained aggressive, collecting nine hits and two walks in the inning. The Rays improved to 6-0 against the White Sox this season and won for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

Elvis Andrus provided the White Sox with an early lead, hitting a two-run single to center field in the second inning. The White Sox capitalized on wildness from Rays opener Calvin Faucher, who walked two batters and threw a wild pitch to start the inning. Faucher's throwing error on a Yasmani Grandal grounder loaded the bases.

Chicago's only other run came from Eloy Jimenez's RBI double against Yonny Chirinos in the sixth inning. The Rays' bullpen saw four relievers combine for 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball, led by Chirinos, who gave up just one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Lynn took the loss, allowing four runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Aaron Bummer and Jimmy Lambert both struggled in relief, allowing three runs each.

The Rays' offense was led by Franco, who had two hits and three RBIs, and Arozarena, who hit two home runs. Francisco Mejia also homered for the Rays in the eighth inning. White Sox center fielder Luis Robert was removed in the second inning as a managerial decision after appearing to run gingerly out of the box in his first-inning at-bat.