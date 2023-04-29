‘True Beauty’ actor Eunwoo’s company requests that fans refrain from visiting him

K-pop group Astro’s agency Fantagio asks fans of the group to avoid coming to the airport in Thailand to see Eunwoo. It was revealed on April 23rd that the idol would be appearing at the Konnec Thai event.
“ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo will be leaving for Thailand to fulfil his Konnec Thai schedule, which will be held on the 29th and 30th. We ask that fans refrain from coming to the airport for both his departing and arriving flights.”
They also stressed the importance of keeping both the artist and the fans safe:
“...Because the airport schedule has not been made public, visiting the airport and filming are forbidden. This is for the safety of both the fans and the artist, so we ask for your understanding.
Thank you for supporting ASTRO.”
The idol had previously been in the United States but flew back to Korea on April 20th because of the tragic and sudden passing of his bandmate Moonbin.
Jessica Williams writes empowering letter to her younger self for People Magazine's 2023 Beautiful issue
Anup Singh recalls final moments of acting legend Irrfan Khan, gets emotional
The lead track from his solo album 'Haegeum' debuted at No. 77 on the Official Singles Chart
John Mulaney reflected on turning down hosting offer at ‘The Daily Show’ following Jon Stewart exit
Salman Khan gives the sole credit to Shah Rukh Khan and team
Jada Pinkett smith spends some quality time with her son Jaden Smith