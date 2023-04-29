Jimin from BTS climbs higher on the UK Charts with ‘Like Crazy’

Jimin is only the second solo K-pop artist to spend five weeks on the Singles Charts after PSY

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has made his way up the UK Official Charts with his solo title track Like Crazy. The singer came out with his highly successful solo debut album Face on March 24th.

He previously became the first ever K-pop solo artist to debut in the Top 10 of the Official Singles Chart by ranking at No. 8. The track is now spending its fifth consecutive week on the chart, currently ranking at No. 84.

Additionally, Jimin is only the second solo K-pop artist to spend five weeks on the Singles Charts after PSY who achieved the feat with Gangnam Style and Gentleman.

The song also made its way to No. 9 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart as well as No. 15 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.