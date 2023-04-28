Qatari Sheikh 'confident of successful' third bid for Man Utd

Banner of Manchester United. — Twitter/AFP

Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to submit yet another bid before the deadline for the third round of bidding to buy Manchester United looms closer on Friday, sources told ESPN.

ESPN further stated that the Qatar-backed Sheikh remains confident that his bid will be successful.



The deadline is set to end at 10pm BST time.



The Qatari banker and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe — who is fronting INEOS — are the front runners in the race to buy United.

Reportedly, the Glazers — the current owners of the league — want a world record £6 billion ($7.3 billion) fee — an offer that is yet to be met.

When they first invited external investment in November, the Glazers — who have been unpopular with fans since they saddled the club with debt in a £790 million leveraged takeover in 2005 — appeared ready to cash out at an enormous profit.



Some private equity firms — including Elliot Investment Management and the Carlyle Group — which are in the market for a minority stake allowing the Glazers to retain control and provide the funding for investment in the club’s infrastructure.

According to reports, while Avram and Joel Glazer want to hold on to their stakes in the league, fellow directors Kevin, Bryan and Edward Glazer and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz are open to offloading their shares.

Offers from the second round of bidding last month were believed to have been worth around £5 billion.

That would smash the Premier League record of £2.5 billion paid for Chelsea last year by a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital, with a further £1.75 billion promised in investment in infrastructure and players.

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) has called for a swift conclusion to the process to allow new owners to be in place for the summer transfer window.

"We are in dire need of new investment, which undoubtedly requires new ownership. MUST, along with United fans all around the world, are calling for this process to be concluded without further delay," the fans' group said in a statement.