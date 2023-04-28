Jennifer Lopez adds stunning ‘twist’ to ‘old Hollywood glam’ fashion

Jennifer Lopez revealed her latest fashion statement and fans cannot stop praising the Hollywood icon.

The Marry Me actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Friday and shared stunning snaps, channeling the ‘old Hollywood glam.’

J. Lo, however, added a new twist to her look as she slipped into an all-white vintage outfit for the latest photoshoot as she tagged Virgin Voyages travel company in her post.

The Shotgun Wedding star kept her toned abs on display in a stunning white crop top and skirt paired with classy accessories.

Lopez added a vintage touch to her look as she wrapped a scarf around her head, tying a knot under her chin and paired a cream fedora and sky-high strappy sandals to her look.

The Hustlers star captioned the post, “Channeling old Hollywood glam, but with a twist.”

Lopez’s fans and fellow stars flooded the post with love and praise as Paris Hilton commented, “wow” and added fire emoticons.

J. Lo latest collaboration comes after she launched her cocktail brand 'Founded by Jennifer “Lola” Lopez earlier this month.

Lopez will be next seen in upcoming Netflix film, The Mother.