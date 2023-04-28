Callum Wilson scores twice as Newcastle defeat Everton 4-1

Newcastle eased past Everton to strengthen their grip on a place in the Premier League's top four. AFP

Newcastle United took another step forward in their bid for Champions League football next season and pushed Everton closer to relegation with a 4-1 victory at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Despite not playing their best game, Eddie Howe's team were still too strong for the Toffees, with Callum Wilson scoring twice and Joelinton also finding the net. Newcastle now enjoy an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed Aston Villa, with a game in hand yet to come.

The defeat leaves Everton still stuck in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety, and with a tough task ahead if they are to extend their 69-year stay in the English top flight. Everton has the fewest goals scored in the Premier League this season and was again punished for its lack of attacking prowess, despite starting the game impressively.

Newcastle had scored five times within the first 21 minutes in their 6-2 win over Tottenham on Sunday. However, the Magpies had barely threatened before they took the lead in the 28th minute. Jordan Pickford, Everton's goalkeeper, should have done better when he parried Joelinton's shot back into the danger area, and Wilson took advantage of the loose ball to score his fifth goal in six games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's long-term injury has left Everton in a precarious position this season. The English striker made his return in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace and showed his quality with a delicate dink over Nick Pope, which was ruled out for offside.

Pickford made a stunning save to deny Joe Willock from doubling Newcastle's lead twenty minutes from time, but Everton's defense crumbled once Joelinton scored a simple header from Willock's cross. Wilson then scored a spectacular third goal, curling the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Even when Everton finally found the net, it was due to a fluke goal as Dwight McNeil's corner wrong-footed his former Burnley teammate Pope. However, within a minute, Alexander Isak came off the bench to toy with Everton's defense and then set up Jacob Murphy for Newcastle's fourth and final goal of the night.