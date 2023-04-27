Pak vs NZ: Naseem Shah bags world record for most wickets in six matches

Naseem Shah celebrates after taking a wicket. — PCB/File

Naseem Shah, Pakistan's pace sensation, on Thursday broke the world record for most wickets after the first six ODI matches of his career at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

After claiming two wickets in the first ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Naseem has now clinched 20 wickets in six ODIs.

The record was previously held by New Zealand’s Matt Henry, who claimed 19 wickets in six matches.

Shah registered impressive figures of 2-29 in 10 overs as New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 289 runs.

Earlier, the Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match Twenty20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.

Under stand-in skipper Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted to the conditions skillfully, roaring back from 2-0 down to win the third and fifth matches, with the fourth abandoned after rain.

Pakistan have won five of the seven ODI series that Azam has captained. His two losses came against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January this year.

But New Zealand boast recent dominance over Pakistan. Of the last six ODI series between them, New Zealand have won five and drawn one. Their last series defeat against Pakistan was at home in 2011.

After the first ODI today (Thursday), the other matches of the current series are in Rawalpindi on Saturday followed by Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

ODI series schedule

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi