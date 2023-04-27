K-pop group Seventeen’s Vernon and Hoshi reveal their interests

K-pop group Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon sat down for an interview with Vogue Korea where they discussed their individual interests and more. They came out with their latest comeback named FML on April 24th.
Hoshi explained that his interest lies in fashion: “For me, fashion is similar to performance. I get inspired by many places, but I try to make something of my own. Anyone who dances can relate to this, but if you don’t like clothes you’re wearing for practice, your body won’t move properly.”
He further elaborated: “I coordinate two to three outfits the previous night and decide when I wake up in the morning because I don’t know how I’ll feel that day.”
For Vernon, he is attracted towards movies and visual media. “Even when I’m busy, I watch movies before falling asleep three to four times a week. That is a break for me. I want to do something worthwhile in the film field, even though I don’t have specific plans yet.”
