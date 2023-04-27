Zarina Wahab Asks for Prayers and Support for Son Sooraj Pancholi

Zarina Wahab Asks Public to Pray for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has been awaiting the verdict in the Jiah Khan death case, in which he has been accused of abetment to suicide. The case has been ongoing for several years, and the verdict was expected to be delivered earlier this month. However, it has been delayed yet again.

In a recent interview, Pancholi's mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab, spoke out about the ongoing case and asked for people's prayers and support for her son. She stated that the case has been a difficult time for their family and that they are waiting for the truth to come out.

Wahab also expressed her disappointment with the media's coverage of the case, stating that they have portrayed her son in a negative light without knowing the full story. She urged people to wait for the verdict before passing judgment and to keep her son and their family in their prayers.

The Jiah Khan death case has been a highly publicized and controversial case in the Indian film industry, and the verdict is eagerly awaited by many. Sooraj Pancholi has maintained his innocence throughout the case, and his family has stood by him throughout the ordeal.